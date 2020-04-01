Services at all area churches have been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Following is a status summary as of March 24:
Church of the Annunciation, 609 Poplar Street, and Church of St. Joseph, 426 West Second St. All daily and weekend Masses have been canceled until March 31 by order of the Diocese of Colorado Springs and Bishop Sheridan. However, both Annunciation and St. Joseph Church will be open daily for people to come in on their own and pray. 719-486-1382.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For Buena Vista (611 Arizona) contact 719-395-0708. For Frisco (161 Forest Dr.) contact 970-668-5633.
Community Church of Leadville, 331 U.S. 24. Info at ccleadville.org or 719-486-8466.
Cornerstone Church, Leadville Campus, 117 E. Sixth St. In-building services have been canceled until further notice, but Sunday sermons will be posted at cornerstonechurchco.com. The facility will be open for prayer, questions and comfort Tuesdays 5-8 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 720-629-3129.
First Baptist Church, 219 Mountain View Dr. Sunday services will be streamed via Facebook (facebook.com/firstbaptistleadville) starting at 10 a.m. Live streaming will allow everyone to interact via chat. Looking at possibilities for more robust streaming and teaching options. 719-486-1321 or fbcleadville.com.
First Presbyterian Church, 299 W. Third St. and McWethy Dr. No services per the guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 10 people. 719-486-0673 or firstpresleadville.org.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 530 W. Eighth St. Contact 970-409-9870 or goodshepherdleadille.org for updates.
Iglesia Siloe (Pentecostal, Spanish), 1942 U.S. 24. Contact 719-293-0551.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, 729 U.S. 24. Currently no public meetings. Contact 970-531-9889 for updates.
Mountain Crest Baptist Church, 1600 Harrison Ave. Contact 719-486-1390 or mountaincrestbaptist.com for updates.
St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Tuesday evening 5 p.m. service will be held via Zoom (zoom.com, ID 6653432022, free). All are welcome. 719-486-3087 or saintgeorgeleadville.com.
Seventh Day Adventist, 612 E. Ninth St. Contact 719-486-3565 or leadville22adventistchurch-connect.org.
