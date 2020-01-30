The Mount Massive Mush I will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Mount Massive Golf Course in Lake County. Sled dogs will try their paws at pulling sleds, skijoring, bikejoring or canicross.
The course features a professionally groomed trail over soft rolling terrain. Trophies will be awarded to top three placements in each regular class; ribbons will be awarded for the sportsman class.
Each day will begin with a driver meeting at 8:30 a.m. Races begin at 9 a.m. Following is the tentative order of races,which can be changed at the discretion of the race marshal:
— 8-mile
— 6-mile
— 6-dog sled
— 2-3 dog skijor
— 4-mile
— 4WD sled
— 1-dog skijor
— 2-3-dog fatbikejor
— 1-mile
— 4-dog max sportsman sled(adult)
— 3-dog max sportsman sled (child, 12 and under)
There is no charge to watch and photographers are welcome along the trail. There are many places along the outback and along the golf course for action shots. Parking will be at the golf course parking lot.
CMM racing rules will be followed. These are available at www.colomtnmushers.org. All dogs must be leashed to avoid conflicts. Snow hooks and dog bags required in all sled classes. Bibs must be worn. Whips are not allowed.
Visit the CMM website www.colomtnmushers.org for race rules, event status, and other important information. Contact Race Organizer Jennifer Watson, 303-906-8516, www.jdwatson.prof@gmail.com
Multiple entries are allowed per person. Entries are due no later than Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. or a $10 late fee will apply. Race entry closes at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; no entries will be taken after this time.
A similar event, Mount Massive Mush II, will take place the weekend of Feb. 22-23.
