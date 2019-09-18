The Lake County High School boys’ soccer team tallied a win and a loss last week. Their season record is now 2-4.
On Wednesday, the Panthers beat Jefferson High School at home.
After trailing 1-0 at half time, LCHS came back to score three goals in the second half. Senior Everardo Navaro, junior Marcos Leanos and freshman Victor Anguiano all scored one goal. Anguiano and senior Aaron Fierro each had an assist.
On Saturday, the Panthers lost on the road to KIPP Denver Collegiate.
KIPP scored three goals to LCHS’ one goal in the first half. KIPP scored again in the second half bringing the final score to 4-1.
The Panthers will play Arrupe Jesuit High School at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
