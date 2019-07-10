A 25-year-old man from Denver died at Mt. Elbert Forebay Reservoir on July 6. The man drowned after his kayak was overturned. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.
Local emergency response agencies were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. After determining that the individual was not visible, agencies called the Summit County Dive Team for assistance.
The dive team located the body around midnight and recovered the body around 2 a.m.
Forebay is a fluctuating reservoir that, according to Sheriff Amy Reyes, was running water at around 2,800 cubic feet per second on Saturday. There were also strong winds, Reyes said.
