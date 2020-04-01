The following photos, submissions to the Herald Democrat’s social distancing photo competition, show ways the Lake County community has managed to have fun while keeping distance from other people in recent weeks.
To submit photos to the Herald’s upcoming competition, “Social Distancing with Pets,” tag @leadvilleheralddemocrat on Facebook or Instagram by April 14. The photos with the most likes will get published in the Herald’s April 16 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.