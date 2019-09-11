Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the “cerebral” in cerebral palsy, Josh Blue, winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, will spread laughter at the historic Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Avenue, on Saturday, Sept. 14.
His 7:30 p.m. show will center much of his self-deprecating act around his disability and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities.
Blue exploded onto the national comedy scene through his weekly appearances on Last Comic Standing, which expanded his fan base exponentially. Blue starred in Comedy Central Presents: Josh Blue, which was named the network’s 11th best special in 2011.
Blue debuted a one-hour special on Showtime, Sticky Change, where he tells stories about everything from being a white African-American to dealing with cabbies who think he’ll pay in sticky change.
In 2016, Blue released his third one-hour special, “Delete,” available on HULU and Amazon, in which he explains why you shouldn’t call disabled people “inspirational.” He has appeared twice on Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops on CMT and made his late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He most recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.
Blue was a member of the U.S. Paralympic Soccer Team that competed in Athens at the Paralympic Games.
“The Paralympics are the world’s second-largest sporting event, second only to the able-bodied Olympics. Yeah, must be tough running with two legs.”
Blue is also an avid sculptor and painter. He is a single father living in Denver with his son, Simon, and his daughter, Seika.
Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 day of show. They are available online at TaborOperaHouse.net and at the Box Office, 308 Harrison Ave., Leadville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.