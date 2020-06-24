The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum’s (NMHFM) 25,000 square feet of exhibits reopened on June 19 after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is now open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Lake County residents can visit the museum for free through July 18. Regular admission is $12 for non-resident adults. Discounts are available for seniors, students, the military and AAA members. All visitors to the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum are requested to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask to protect the staff and other visitors from COVID-19.
“Our staff is performing frequent cleaning of restrooms and commonly-touched surfaces to protect visitors’ health,” Executive Director Stephen Whittington said. “Interactive parts of exhibits have been disabled or removed and some areas remain closed to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus. However, we have some exciting new exhibits that we think will make up for the lack of interactive elements.”
“The NMHFM has received loans and grants from the federal government, the City of Leadville, and the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation to meet payroll and pay bills until visitation grows to the levels of previous summers,” Whittington added. “Offering free admission to Lake County residents for a month is our way of saying ‘thanks’ for the support.”
The NMHFM’s mission is to tell the story of mining, its people, its importance to the American public, and to society’s sustainability. Visit www.mininghallofame.org for additional information about the museum.
