On May 18 a fire was reported in the Forebay area at 4:05 p.m. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue responded with an engine and tactical tender, along with the ambulance service, local law enforcement, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Chaffee County Fire.
The fire was on USFS land and was contained at one-third acre with a low potential for further spread.
Once USFS arrived, the federal agency took over command of the fire and other agencies stayed to help extinguish the fire. Forest Service personnel will establish cause.
Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue asks all campers to follow fire guidelines to keep forests free from wildland fires. Due to weather conditions and COVID-19 fire danger is high and resources are in short supply.
Campfires are prohibited through at least May 31 on all Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land. Propane camp stoves may be used on all USFS and BLM land.
If a camper sees an unattended fire anywhere in the forest, he or she should call 911 immediately and report the location of the fire.
If the fire is small enough to safely throw dirt on it, do so.
Help other campers maintain fire safety by encouraging them to put their fire out when leaving their camp location for any reason. A gentle reminder is best.
Even a small ember can ignite a new fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.