The Advocates of Lake County is sponsoring the showing of the movie “Private Violence” on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Advocates of Lake County’s administrative office, 711 Harrison Avenue.
This feature-length documentary follows women taking on the institutions that continuously and systematically fail them. Light refreshments will be provided.
