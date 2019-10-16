Said at the time of construction to be the grand-est theater between St. Louis and San Francisco, the Tabor Opera House opened on Nov. 20. 1879, just 100 days after construction had begun.
That makes it one of the businesses in Leadville/Lake County celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.
H.A.W. Tabor built the structure for about $40,000. It seated 880 within its luxurious interior of red plush seats and a curtain depicting the Royal Gorge.
The building’s interior embodies much of the grandeur of Leadville’s boom-era buildings.
The opera house hosted many forms of entertainment and events, including appearances by boxer Jack Dempsey, author Oscar Wilde, magician Harry Houdini and John Philip Sousa’s Marine Band.
As Tabor’s fortunes dwindled, the opera house was sold to Judge A.S. Weston in 1893, and it was renamed the Weston Opera House the next year.
After Weston died, his widow lost the opera house to Dr. J.H. Heron, who then sold it to the Elks Lodge for $12,000.
The Elks spent $25,000 remodeling the building and kept it until 1954, when it was in danger of demolition.
Evelyn Livingston Furman and her mother, Florence Hollister, stepped in to save the building for $20,000. It was Furman who changed the name back to the Tabor Opera House. Sharon Bland, Furman’s daughter, continued with her mother’s goal of saving the building with the help of her husband, Bill Bland.
Preservation activities escalated in 2015, when the city of Leadville entered into a sales agreement with Sharon Bland to purchase the opera house by Oct. 18, 2016, for a final price of $600,000.
Subsequently, in 2016, the History Colorado State Historical Fund awarded a $200,000 grant to Leadville to help fund acquisition of the opera house.
Also in 2016, Colorado Preservation Inc. named the opera house one of Colorado’s Endangered Places, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the opera house would become one of the National Trust’s National Treasures.
In 2018 Leadville was given the opportunity to compete with 20 other finalist preservation projects nationwide to win $150,000 for the rehabilitation of the Tabor Opera House.
For a month, supporters were encouraged to vote daily, and at the end of the competition, the Tabor came in first, beating projects in much larger cities.
Around the same time, an award of $500,000 from the National Park Services’ Save America’s Treasures Historic Preservation Fund competitive grant program was also announced.
Shortly thereafter the Colorado Department of Local Affairs granted $830,000 in state Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance (EMIA) funds to the City of Leadville for the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation’s rehabilitation project.
“This grant gets us going on Phase One, adding up to $1.5 million needed to start construction,” said Stephanie Spong, then president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.