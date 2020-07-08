Democrat Heidi McCollum is on her way to becoming the next district attorney for the 5th Judicial District following the June 30 primary election.
The Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office reported McCollum received 730 votes to her Democrat opponent Braden Angel’s 379 in Lake County’s primary election last Tuesday.
McCollum saw similar results in Eagle, Summit, and Clear Creek counties, beating out Angel by at least 30% in each of the 5th Judicial District’s counties. Because the Republican Party did not have a candidate running for the position, this November’s ballot is set to only feature McCollum.
For this reason, McCollum, a resident of Eagle County and current 5th Judicial District employee, will likely take on the position as successor to the current term-limited District Attorney Bruce Brown.
Under Brown, McCollum was appointed as Colorado’s second acting female Assistant District Attorney in 2013, and has since worked as a prosecutor.
Following a seven-year tenure in the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s office, McCollum announced her campaign for District Attorney earlier this year.
Throughout her campaign, McCollum has emphasized a need to work with immigrant populations throughout the 5th Judicial District, scrutinize and monitor spending of public money and work towards alternative justice measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.