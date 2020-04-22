Earth Day, the annual observation of all things environmental, has been observed on April 22 since 1970. It is rooted in environmental movements gathering to demand that policy makers and institutions be aware of and limit their impact on the planet and its inhabitants.
Beginning in 1970, Earth Day sprung from a broad coalition of student and activist groups organizing protests, rallies, and occupations across the country.
A large oil spill in California’s Santa Barbra Channel in January 1969 and the popularity of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” increased consciousness of the links between environmental and public health and acted as catalysts for the movement to launch the first Earth Day in April 1970.
While gathering together this year is not an option, you can take this opportunity to familiarize yourself with local flora, and use it as a good reason to get outside, recreate at the local level, and enjoy what the earth has to offer.
The Herald has identified some plants you’re likely to see first as the snow slowly recedes and longer sunlight hours provide sustenance to emerging spring plants. The common names, followed by their Latin scientific classifications, along with descriptors and images, should give you a good starting point in identifying some of our local early risers.
Alpine Waterleaf, Hydrophyllum alpinum, is one of the first plants to flower in early spring at high elevation. This unique plant covers a wide range of altitudes and can be seen all the way up to timberline. It thrives in moist forest clearings in sun or shade, and can often be seen along the edges of receding snowfields. Look for the telltale bulbous, low-lying brightly colored cluster that its flower produces, coupled with fuzzy leaves that allow the plant to hold water droplets, hence its namesake.
Glacier Lily, Erythronium grandiflorum, is a companion early-bloomer often found in similar environs as Waterleaf varieties. This broad-leafed perennial blooms starting April and continues through to June with a pair of nodding vibrant flowers atop its stem and broad, basal leaves at the bottom. Glacier Lilies bloom in abundance, and their flowers, usually 3 inches or less in diameter, range from white with a yellow band to yellow to pink.
Spring Beauty, Claytonia lanceolata, is often one of the first mountain wildflowers to bloom after spring thaw. This member of the Purslane family is readily identified by its five-petaled white or pink flowers and two opposite basal leaves lower on the succulent reddish stem. Spring Beauty thrives in moist meadows and on mountain slopes.
Wild Strawberry, Fragaria species with several varieties, will start to bloom shortly after spring thaw. This wild relative of the common garden varieties is easily recognized by the shared features, most prominently the three jagged-edged leaves at the end of a creeping vine. As the plant matures in forest clearings and well-drained soils, it develops small white five-petaled flowers. Into the summer it begins to bare the familiar fruit, though much smaller, and it is difficult to find them in abundance before other critters get to them.
Yarrow, Achillea millefolium, though flowerless until midsummer, is a hearty, abundant plant that is persistent in a wide variety of habitats, from sea level to above timberline. The low, feathery leaves of this plant grow from stalks that bear clusters of small white flowers at their ends as the season progresses. The stalks and leaves will start to shoot up soon as the warmer weather and prolonged sunshine feed the dormant plants.
To observe this year’s Earth Day and keep the long-lived tradition alive despite not being able to gather in groups to do so, take a moment to introduce yourself to some of these plants and their habitats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.