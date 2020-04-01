Monday marked the first day of remote learning for Lake County School District (LCSD), an unprecedented event in the school district’s history. Governor Jared Polis suspended in-person learning across the state through April 17 earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For at least three weeks, teachers will teach and learners will learn from home.
Remote learning looks different for young learners at LCSD than it does for computer savvy high school students. Regardless, the district’s goal is to make students and their families feel supported through measures like check-in calls to parents and a free Monday through Friday lunch distribution.
Teachers at The Center for Early Childhood Programs spent last week creating customized learning packets for students and their families. The packets include math, language and literacy activities, a book, crayons and a story explaining why preschool students cannot attend school in person. Information was also included for parents on how to make nutritious meals on a budget and talk to children about COVID-19.
“While the packets will not take the place of being at school, they will help keep children asking questions and learning during the time we are all at home,” Holly DeBell, the Center’s director, told the Herald.
In addition to the packets, preschool teachers will connect with students by reading stories on Zoom, a video conference application, each week.
West Park Elementary School’s second grade students received two learning packets on Monday — one for work and one for fun.
The work packet reviews reading, writing and math content taught earlier in the year with the occasional “body break” for students to move in between learning tasks. The fun packet includes crossword puzzles, coloring sheets and word searches for after homework hours.
“The activities we included each day can be completed almost 100% independently by the students because they are activities that we do every week in the classroom,” West Park teacher Brandi Lovely said. “This was important to the team of teachers because we knew students would be more willing and excited to complete work in a format that is familiar to them.”
Learning packets for Lake County Intermediate School’s sixth grade students include a variety of texts, such as articles on COVID-19, and math fact fluency practice. Art, music and physical education projects such as creating sculptures in nature and interviewing family members about how music has affected their lives were also included.
In an effort for students to develop strong learning habits at home, teachers organized activities around creating a learning schedule and a positive self-reflection log.
Most of Lake County High School’s remote learning will be done over the computer, thanks to the school’s one-to-one student-to-Google Chromebook ratio.
For math teacher Jeff Spencer, some degree of computer-based learning is normal. Spencer is accustomed to posting daily homework assignments and quizzes on Google Classroom.
But now, Spencer’s math lessons will be taught via YouTube. Students will be able to pause or rewind Spencer’s videos, or get help from him during Google Meet office hours, as they work through math problems.
Jeff Sailor’s English students will utilize Google Docs and Google Drawings to create stories about and interactive maps of 19th century New England, the backdrop to the class’ current text “Lyddie.” Music teachers Celesta Cairns and Scott Caroll will offer piano classes via Zoom.
Just like students, LCSD’s employees have been forced to adapt to new circumstances in recent weeks. Principals and administrators meet over Zoom every other day while cooks and janitors deemed essential employees continue to clock hours in person.
“Our kitchen staff is diligently preparing meals, our custodial staff is keeping our buildings clean and sanitized, our teachers and building leaders are quickly and thoughtfully transitioning to distance learning models to ensure our students continue to learn and the rest of our staff continue to support this effort,” LCSD Superintendent Wendy Wyman told the Herald.
“We work so hard and not being able to interact with our students in the way we need to is just so difficult,” sixth grade teacher Katie Pongrekun said. “We miss our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.