El Pomar Trustees approved $22,500 to be allocated among four nonprofit organizations in the High County region in February and March. Through the foundation’s grant-making processes, the following organizations were awarded funding:
— Cycle Effect: $5,000 for a girls’ mountain biking program; competitive.
— Lake County Community Fund: $2,500 for utility assistance related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund.
— St. George Episcopal Church: $5,000 for food distribution related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund.
— Summit County Care Clinic, Inc.: $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund.
— Summit County Family Resource Center: $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant-making. The grant process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for awarding funding to organizations. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
El Pomar Foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund is a $1 million fund providing immediate aid in areas affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. To date, more than $350,000 has been distributed to nonprofits and government entities across the state that are providing emergency services, meeting basic human needs and supporting access to appropriate healthcare. Because grants are made only to organizations nominated by El Pomar regional council members or public health departments, El Pomar is not accepting applications to the Colorado Assistance Fund.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making areas, please visit the foundation’s website at: https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.
