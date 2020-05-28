Lake County Recreation Department opened a variety of outdoor recreational facilities last week. Open facilities include but are not limited to: Huck Finn Complex, Lake County Community Park, Ice Palace Park, the Kiddie Corral and Lake County Public Shooting Range. Restrooms and playground equipment will remain closed for the time being.
The following social distancing protocols are mandatory for all users:
— Users must stay six feet away from others.
— No congregating of 10 people or more.
— No team or contact sports allowed and no equipment sharing unless users are members of a single household.
— Users are recommend to wear a mask or face covering and should not visit facilities if sick.
