Our smoked salmon cigarillos have become one of most popular appetizers. They are basically a twist on the popular lox and bagel. Instead of the bagel we use a spring roll wrapper that provides a light crisp with the pistachio adding crunch and the ginger suppling a sweet punch of flavor.
Ingredients
— 9 ounces of Smoked Salmon, sliced
— ¼ cup of candied ginger, chopped
— ¼ cup of pistachios, chopped
— 6 ounces of Philadelphia Cream Cheese
— 6 spring roll wrappers
— 1 egg + 1 tablespoon of water
— Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
Warm the cream cheese, mix in pistachio and ginger. Place mix in a pastry bag or Ziploc. Separate spring roll wrappers and lay them diagonally on a cutting board. Spread the salmon evenly across the center of the wrapper and then pipe the cream cheese mixture on top of the salmon. Roll tightly and seal the top with egg wash. Fry at 350 degrees until crispy. Trim the ends and serve with a small salad and your favorite pickles.
