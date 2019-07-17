John Anderson will discuss the 1779 military campaign of Juan Bautista de Anza, governor of the Spanish province of New Mexico, in Salida on Saturday, July 27.
This early Upper Arkansas River Valley history will be followed by an optional hike along the same route that de Anza and his 800 mounted soldiers once blazed.
John Anderson is an author, artist and consultant. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2012 to launch a small consulting business allowing him the freedom to pursue his love of history, writing and the arts. Prior to working ten years in the corporate world, Anderson served two terms as the elected sheriff for El Paso County (term-limited in 2003). He previously completed an MBA while working as a police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department and retired at the rank of sergeant in 1995.
Although Anderson has traveled around the world, including several adventures on a catamaran sailing the Caribbean, three corporate security assignments into a combat zone on the Horn of Africa and landing on an aircraft carrier at sea in the Pacific Ocean, he remains most fascinated by the rich history and art discovered in his own back yard in the American Southwest.
The morning presentation will take place at the Salida Museum located at 406½ W. Rainbow Blvd. Saturday, July 27, from 9:-11 a.m.. The cost for the program is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members. This presentation is handicapped-accessible. Check out https://garna.org/calendar/de-anza-lecture-hike/ for more information and to register.
Registration is also required for the optional hike that will take place immediately following the lecture. The cost is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members. Combo talk/hike prices are available on the website. Registration is required to reserve a place. More information will be provided upon registration. All fees support important stewardship initiatives in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. If special assistance is required, call the GARNA office a few days in advance so accommodations can be made. Contact the GARNA office at 719-539-5106 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email info@garna.org.
