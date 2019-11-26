A variety of resources exist for those in need in Lake County this Thanksgiving season.
Meals
St. George Community Meals provides free hot meals to anyone in the community five days a week at 200 W. Fourth Street.
A free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Those attending do not need to bring food to share.
Normally meals are served Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 11:30 a.m., and Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Lake County Senior Center provides a congregate lunch and Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors three days per week. It is located at 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 for more information.
Food banks
There are four food banks in Leadville where residents can donate money or food, or pick up needed groceries.
Holy Family Parish, which includes Annunciation and St. Joseph Catholic churches, 609 Poplar St., distributes goods Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The church asks that those interested in obtaining food call ahead at 486-1382. The church prefers nonperishable food donations.
The St. George Episcopal Church food bank is located at West Fourth and Pine streets. The best time to pick up or drop off food is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Food Bank of the Rockies has food available every third Thursday at the church. Lineup begins at 8 a.m.
The Lake County Senior Center provides a food bank and an additional food commodities program for those who qualify. It is located at 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 for more information.
The First Presbyterian Church food pantry is located at the corner of West Third Street and McWethy Drive. It is currently open on Thurdays, 5 to 6 p.m., with the exception of Thanksgiving. Those needing food may call 719-486-0673 and leave a voicemail at extension 12.
Those interested in donating should call ahead to set up a time to drop off donations. The church accepts only nonperishable food because it does not have a way to store perishable food.
Domestic violence
Survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes can find support from the Advocates of Lake County including:
• Crisis support: Advice, shelter, legal help.
• Emergency food, clothing, and toiletries.
• Safe housing: Shelter to keep individuals out of harm’s way.
• Personal advocacy: Help filling out rental applications, going to appointments, etc.
• Court advocacy: Appearing with individuals in court, if desired.
• Protection orders.
• Referrals: Referring individuals to other professionals who can provide specialized help.
If in danger, call 911.
For all other help, call the Advocates’ 24/7 hotline at 719-486-3530.
Addiction
Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 486-4731.
Timberline AA holds meetings Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
