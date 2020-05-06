Access to free COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing has increased across Lake County in recent weeks.
Under the CARES Act, most insurance companies are required to cover 100% of testing costs related to COVID-19.
St. Vincent Hospital (SVH) and Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) are also part of a federal program that waives testing fees for individuals, with a valid social security number and state ID, who do not have health insurance.
Individuals without a social security number are able to receive free testing at SVH and RMFP through a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment program.
