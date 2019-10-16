No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire Friday at 1301 North Poplar St. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m.
The fire was “human caused,” according to Fire Marshal Steve Boyle.
The building in question was said to be unoccupied and was located behind other buildings that front Poplar. None of the other buildings appeared to be damaged; however, some neighbors were evacuated.
Poplar to Harrison from 12th to 14th streets were closed while the fire was burning. Poplar was closed for a period of time and later opened for one lane of traffic.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District responded with two engines and staff, and Summit Fire responded for station coverage. On scene resources: Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue, Lake County Sheriff deputies, Leadville Police Department, St. Vincent Hospital Ambulance, Lake County Public Works, Summit Fire & EMS, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation
Lake County Department of Human Services and Lake County Public Library provided assistance with residents who were evacuated.
At this time there is no suspect; anyone with information that might help locate the individual or individuals responsible should contact Boyle at firemarshal@leadvillefire.org or 719-486-2990.
