The Lake County Civic Center Association announces the second annual performance of “An Evening with Celesta, Donna, Scott and Friends: Christmas Edition”.
It takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Old Church, 801 Harrison Ave.
This performance will feature Celesta Cairns, Donna Schaefer and Scott Carroll. These three will be singing and playing some of their favorite Christmas songs from “O Holy Night” to “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
The performance will also feature the Old Church Singers who have been rehearsing all fall in preparation to perform some favorite carols.
Luke Finken, Glenda Dunn, Carl Schaefer and Susan Corn Fladager will provide holiday readings this year.
As always, there will be a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus with a photo opportunity on stage.
“We are so fortunate to have so many talented performers here in Leadville,” said Artistic Director Scott Carroll. “I feel so excited that as a collective team we get to collaborate to bring this evening to life for our community.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission at the door is $10 for children and seniors, and $12 for adults. All proceeds go to the continued operation and revitalization of the Old Church.
Formerly the Presbyterian Church in Leadville, the Old Church was dedicated Dec. 22, 1889. The English Gothic structure was built by Eugene Robitaille.
The LCCCA purchased and began remodeling the Old Church in 1972, designating it for local cultural events.
