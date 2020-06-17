Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out an early morning search for a Lake County resident in Mountain View Village mobile home park last Thursday.
At around 6 a.m. on June 11, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrived in unmarked cars and patrolled the mobile home park looking for a local they believed to be in the neighborhood.
An unknown number of officers were at the mobile home park for about three-and-a-half-hours before leaving.
After leaving Mountain View Village, officers from the agency stopped a person driving a vehicle associated with the resident they were searching for.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) learned of the activity shortly before it happened Thursday morning when ICE officials called LCSO to alert local law enforcement of their presence, Jacob Friedenberger, undersheriff with LCSO, said.
No LCSO deputies were on the scene while ICE officers were present, Friedenberger said, but later that afternoon, he went to the neighborhood to talk with residents.
Friedenberger said people at the scene while ICE agents were present were reluctant to speak with him.
The officers did not go to a specific residence while they patrolled Mountain View Village East and West while looking for the resident.
Following the search, the resident ICE was looking for sought sanctuary. The resident and their family remain in sanctuary at an unknown location locally.
Mountain View Village confirmed that management did not know ICE officials were planning to carry out Thursday’s operation.
The Herald contacted ICE’s Denver field office, but the agency did not elaborate on why agents were present in Lake County Thursday morning, nor did they confirm that ICE was present in Lake County on June 11. A statement issued by the agency said that they attempted to locate the individual at their residence in Leadville.
STATEMENT:
STATEMENT:
Repeat immigration violator, Joe Toro-Zaldivar, 35, is a citizen of Honduras and in the United States illegally. Toro illegally entered the U.S. without being inspected, admitted or paroled by an immigration official and was removed to his home country in 2005. He returned to the U.S. in February, 2010 and was charged by the Lake County Sheriff's Department with assault on a peace officer, strangulation, felony menacing with a weapon, disarming an officer, three charges of assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest March 29, 2019. The Criminal Alien Program within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) identified and detained Toro, May 20, and he was placed into ICE custody at the Aurora Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.
On May 28, ICE released Toro on Writ of Habeas Corpus so he could appear in Lake County courthouse in person. The judge granted him bond release and he was subsequently released from custody rather than being returned to ICE as required by the writ. ICE attempted to locate Toro at his residence in Leadville, Colorado and his worksite in Vail, Colorado. Toro remains at large.
