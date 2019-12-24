Cody Reynolds on Thursday, December 19, pled guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Reynolds’ plea came over a year after he was arrested alongside his older brother, T.J. Reynolds, for his involvement in a shooting incident off Colo. 91 with Darrell Everding.
The first-degree assault charge is in regard to a shooting incident in which Reynolds and his brother drove onto Everding’s property and threatened the property owner. Everding and Cody Reynolds both fired shots. Reynolds sustained a gunshot wound; Everding was not hurt.
Reynolds’ second-degree assault charge is in regard to an assault upon former Leadville Police Department Officer Toby Sheers.
Cody Reynolds will appear in Lake County District Court for sentencing on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m.
T.J. Reynolds, who plead guilty to second-degree assault in July, will be sentenced on Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
