Matchless After Dark is a new way to experience the historic Matchless Mine. This fundraising event is hosted by the National Mining Hall of Fame at the Matchless Mine, 1-1/4 miles east of Harrison Ave. on Seventh St., on Saturday, July 13th, 8-10 p.m.
There will be live music performed by Leadville’s own Jessie Lee Thetford and tales of ghosts of the Leadville Mining District told by Matchless Mine VSR Joan Veilleux and Denver-area psychic medium Sarah Paige.
The Matchless Mine is in a very low-light area which makes it perfect for viewing the night sky. Telescope viewing of the stars and planets will be set up for visitors with an eye towards the sky. Finally, Subway will be providing s’mores flavored cookies for the evening’s event.
Matchless After Dark is a fund-raiser benefitting the restoration of the Matchless Mine hoist house. This historic structure stands as a prime example of mining engineering a century ago in the Leadville Mining District.
