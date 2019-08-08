Kenneth Fardie with his 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C-1, took the Best in Show award at T.H.E. (The Highest Elevation) Boomin’ Auto Show Saturday during Boom days.

Other winners follow:

People’s Choice - Bob Fredrickson, 1967 VW bus

Best Off Road - Ray Romero, 1958 Willys pick-up

Best Domestic Motorcycle - Joe Valdez, 2019 Indian FTR 1200

Best Foreign Motorcycle - Wayne Walston, 2011 Custom Honda

The Top Ten awards follow in no particular order:

Jim Hester, 1967 Shelby GT 350

Al and Candy DeHerrera, 1955 Chevrolet 2-door hardtop

Alan Warholoski, 1970 Chevelle SS

Moises Medina, 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS

Michael Simpson, 1931 Chrysler Imperial - limo

Norman Romero, 1968 Chevy Camero RS/SS

Steve and Clara Kearn, 1966 Ford Fairlane GT

Mo Medina, 1968 Chevelle SS 396

Jerome Medina, 1968 Chevrolet Corvette

Eddie Halcomb, 1967 Chevrolet Camero Convertible

Ron and Mary Heberling, Overbrook, Kansas, won $100 for the longest drive. The $50 prize for the second-longest drive went to Rod Lake from Enterprise, Kansas.

