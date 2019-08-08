Kenneth Fardie with his 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C-1, took the Best in Show award at T.H.E. (The Highest Elevation) Boomin’ Auto Show Saturday during Boom days.
Other winners follow:
People’s Choice - Bob Fredrickson, 1967 VW bus
Best Off Road - Ray Romero, 1958 Willys pick-up
Best Domestic Motorcycle - Joe Valdez, 2019 Indian FTR 1200
Best Foreign Motorcycle - Wayne Walston, 2011 Custom Honda
The Top Ten awards follow in no particular order:
Jim Hester, 1967 Shelby GT 350
Al and Candy DeHerrera, 1955 Chevrolet 2-door hardtop
Alan Warholoski, 1970 Chevelle SS
Moises Medina, 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS
Michael Simpson, 1931 Chrysler Imperial - limo
Norman Romero, 1968 Chevy Camero RS/SS
Steve and Clara Kearn, 1966 Ford Fairlane GT
Mo Medina, 1968 Chevelle SS 396
Jerome Medina, 1968 Chevrolet Corvette
Eddie Halcomb, 1967 Chevrolet Camero Convertible
Ron and Mary Heberling, Overbrook, Kansas, won $100 for the longest drive. The $50 prize for the second-longest drive went to Rod Lake from Enterprise, Kansas.
