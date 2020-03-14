Governor Jared Polis executed an executive order which directed that all downhill ski resorts in the state of Colorado suspend their operations from March 15- 22, 2020. The order is to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in mountain communities with limited care capacity.
Ski Cooper announced via their Facebook page "At the direction of the Governor’s Office and in concert with all other Colorado Ski Resorts, Ski Cooper will be closed beginning tomorrow, Sunday March 15 for an initial period ending Sunday March 22. During this time many factors will be assessed in determining if the closure should be extended beyond March 22. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our guests, our staff members and our communities, as we all struggle with this very serious situation. Please check our website www.skicooper.com for updates including the processing of refunds for day tickets and lessons which were pre-purchased for this period. We are hopeful that this closure will be temporary and that we are able to reopen and enjoy the final weeks of the ski season.
Thank You for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.
Dan Torsell
Ski Cooper President and General Manager"
Monarch Mountain also announced that they will be closing for the duration of the season. On their website they state "Under the guidance of our local health authorities and the government, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close indefinitely."
This is a developing story.
