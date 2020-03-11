The Lake County School District Board of Education is still on the hunt for the district’s next superintendent.
On Feb. 28, LCSD hosted a community meet and great for superintendent candidates. Aron Jones, the principal of Parkview Elementary School in Lamar, was the only finalist present.
“As you may know, our recent search resulted in a single finalist who, while talented and passionate, was not the right fit for our district,” a LCSD press release explained of Jones. “The school board continues to search for the right leader.”
The Board of Education hopes to find a candidate who has experience working with multicultural communities, a collaborative working style and a holistic view of education.
LCSD is accepting applications through March 18. The district hopes to host a community meet and greet for the next round of finalists in early April.
