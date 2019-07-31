The City of Leadville’s short-term rental licensing program is now live. Property owners have 90 days, or until October 30, to get into compliance with the new program.
“Our hope is that we get as many properties to start the process and get a license so that we can begin to collect data for the busy August event season,” Administrative Service’s Manager Sarah Dallas said.
City Council passed a set of short-term rental regulations in May after months of public feedback and revisions.
City property owners who rent units on a short-term basis must now obtain a license from the city. Applicants must provide proof of insurance, a site plan identifying trash disposal and parking, snow removal information and more.
Annual license fees are $50 for a single owner-occupied rental, $150 for a single rental that is not owner-occupied and $250 for renting multiple properties. A separate license is required for each rental.
Lake County Building and Land Use has a separate short-term rental licensing program for rentals outside the city limits.
Short-term rental license applications are now available at City Hall and on the city’s website. Applicants must also fill out a Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue safety checklist.
