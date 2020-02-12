Former manager of the Leadville Main Street program Destinee Lukianoff is continuing to make an impact on downtown, but this time, she is doing it from a business perspective. As of Jan. 1, florist Ben Cisneros of CisneRoses’ Floral has retired and Lukianoff has opened her business Florista Spells.
“It was perfect timing,” said Lukianoff, “I dove head first into learning and starting my own business.” For the past year, Lukianoff has been working out of her house for a select few clients. Now that the new year has begun, she feels it is time to market her business to the public.
Right now, her main focus is getting the word out to the community. There weren’t many people who were aware that Leadville had an option for fresh flowers when Cisneros was the local florist, Lukianoff said. She now hopes to get ahead of the game and make sure the community knows that there is a way to get beautiful arrangements in the mountains.
For the time being, Lukianoff is working out of her house but she has much bigger plans down the road.
Lukianoff wants to begin working out of a storefront. Having a permanent flower shop could help change the atmosphere of downtown by offering a community space where people can enjoy nature, she said.
Lukianoff wants to incorporate mocktails and a multi-functional community space into her flower shop. The inspiration behind this comes from the “sober curious” movement happening in larger cities and among younger generations.
People are beginning to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol and are looking for more sober inclusive environments, Lukianoff said. The florist wants to cater to the sober curious community in Leadville and potentially introduce a simple menu full of healthy, homemade food options when the shop is up and running.
The goal is for the shop to be a space that people of all ages can come and enjoy. Lukianoff wants Florista Spells to be a feeling, a place where locals and tourists alike can come relax with friends and family.
All of her flowers come wholesale from Denver. In the past she has tried to use small local farms, but it hasn’t worked out. Lukianoff has no specialties at the moment, but she is continuing to learn and grow as a florist.
While she is looking for a storefront, Lukianoff will begin keeping more flowers on hand in hopes of an increase in business. In addition to flowers, Lukianoff is also offering rental decor for events alongside floral arrangements.
According to Lukianoff she is passionate about what she does and wants to provide the same quality on the first day as it would on its 100th anniversary.
Florista Spells will be hosting a pop up shop at Freight on Thursday Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday Feb. 14 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during Freight’s “Ever After” movie screening.
Lukianoff’s business can be found on Instagram and Facebook @floristaspells.
