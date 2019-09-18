Aquatic biologist Greg Policky is the recipient of Lake County Open Space Initiative’s 2019 Doc Smith Leaders in Conservation Award.
The award was instituted in memory of Smith and his contributions to the restoration of the Upper Arkansas River. “Doc was raising the red flag before the river ran red,” LCOSI facilitator Mike Conlin said at the award ceremony.
Similar to Smith, Policky has dedicated much of his adult life to ensuring the conservation and health of the Arkansas River.
“Him and I were quite a lot alike,” Policky said of Smith, who were both described as “sometimes cantankerous” by LCOSI members.
Policky worked as an aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife for over 20 years where he focused on fisheries management, water quality, public education on aquatic ecology and more.
In 2016, Policky led an emergency rescue mission to save a unique population of cutthroat trout threatened by wildfire in the south prong of Hayden Creek. Policky rescued over 200 fish, trout that would likely have been lost to a monsoon rainstorm that flooded the burned area later that year, with the help of his team.
“Greg never settled for the status quo,” CPW Hydrologist Eric Richer said at the award ceremony. “He devoted a career to improving fishing opportunities for anglers as well as habitat for fish.”
Policky now runs his own consulting firm, Policky Aquatics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.