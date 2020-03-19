In-school education in Colorado is suspended until April 17.
Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday he had signed an executive order suspending in-person learning in public and private schools across the state until April 17.
The order also directs the Commissioner of Education to issue guidance to support Preschool-12th grade school systems in developing and implementing plans to assist families and students in accessing alternative learning, providing free and reduced lunch and breakfast, and offering waivers for instructional time as appropriate.
The governor also announced that he would be extending the suspension of downhill ski area operations through April 6.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Colorado Department of Public Health also issued a public health order Wednesday prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Gatherings include community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals or any similar event that brings more than 10 people together.
The order does not include apply to:
• Colorado State Legislature or the Colorado courts;
• Normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, health care facilities, grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more persons may be in transit for essential goods and services;
• As authorized in Public Health Order 20-22, restaurants may continue to offer delivery and take out food services in accord with the requirements contained in that order; and
• Office environments, government buildings where essential government services are offered, or factories where more than 10 people are present but social distancing measures of maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals is standard.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
