Lake County’s special districts and Lake County Community Fund will update the community on 2019 accomplishments and 2020 goals March 11 at Freight. The “State of the Community” event is sponsored this year by the City of Leadville. Previously the gathering had been organized by the Lake County Community Fund.
“Rather than allow such a valuable public service to languish, the City of Leadville decided to take the baton and carry on with what we hope will be a traditional event,” Mayor Greg Labbe said.
The event provides local organizations with an opportunity to update community members on past and current projects, roadblocks and successes, as well as future plans. Seven special districts will make presentations at this year’s “State of the Community”: the City of Leadville, Lake County Government, Lake County School District, Colorado Mountain College, St. Vincent Hospital, Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District. Lake County Community Fund, a nonprofit, will also make a presentation.
Big-ticket items for Lake County’s special districts in 2020 include a new hospital and new elementary school.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., on March 11. Admission is free.
