Community health updates are changing daily in Lake County due to COVID-19. As of March 31, two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Colorado.
Eight Lake County residents have been tested; two tests came back positive, three tests were negative and three are pending. Following is the latest, updated as of March 31.
State of Colorado
Governor Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is in effect until April 11.
The executive order requires individuals to stay home. Exceptions include: obtaining essential supplies like groceries and medication, caring for vulnerable populations and delivering supplies to others, seeking medical care and exercising while practicing social distancing.
Individuals can still go to work if employed in essential services like health care, emergency response, grocery and gas retail, public utilities, media and some construction. Non-critical businesses were ordered to close temporarily.
Polis also recently secured a major disaster designation for Colorado. The federal designation will allow the state to receive additional federal resources to help address the pandemic.
The governor requested that local governments, property owners and landlords refrain from carrying out evictions or foreclosures against Colorado families, unless there is a threat to public safety, until April 30. Banks, and credit unions holding residential or commercial mortgages were also asked to halt foreclosures due to pandemic-related income reductions.
The income tax payment deadline for all Colorado taxpayers is now July 15, a 90-day extension.
The Division of Insurance and Connect for Health Colorado established a Special Enrollment Period for uninsured Coloradans to get health insurance earlier this month. Uninsured individuals are now able to enroll in health insurance plans through April 3.
Lake County Public Health Agency
Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) is testing people for COVID-19 at Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) and St. Vincent Hospital (SVH). If a patient is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call RMFP or SVH before showing up.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) encourages all individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of citizenship status, to seek treatment and testing. Such treatment or preventative services will not negatively affect future public charge determinations, USCIS said.
According to LCPHA, the state lab is receiving a higher number of test samples than it has the capacity to process. Lake County is experiencing a delay in receiving test results for this reason.
If Lake County individuals are tested, they are either hospitalized or instructed to self-isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms. Essentially, tested individuals are treated as if they have received a positive result.
Lake County Government
All Lake County Government offices and facilities are closed to the public until further notice; offices are still operating remotely. The Board of County Commissioners will meet each Friday to reevaluate the state of emergency declaration, as well as facility closures.
The City of Leadville
City Hall is currently closed to the public; departments continue to work during the COVID-19 closure. Residents can access forms and pay bills on the city’s website; public meetings will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Lake County District Court
Lake County District Court is open for emergencies only. All scheduled hearings will be continued to after April 6. Lake County Probation is currently closed to the public; staff is providing services over phone.
Lake County School District
In-person learning at Lake County School District (LCSD) is suspended until April 17. Students began remote learning activities on Monday.
LCSD is distributing sack breakfast/lunch for anyone 18 years and younger during the facility closure. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday by school district and Full Circle vehicles starting at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Village (east and west) and Lake Fork Mobile Home Park. Meals will also be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the entrance of Lake County High School. Last week, the district delivered over 600 meals per day.
The Colorado High School Activities Association suspended spring sports season to April 18. No practices or competitions are allowed during the suspension period.
Colorado Mountain College
Remote learning at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will continue for credit classes through the remainder of the spring semester. All non-credit courses are canceled through May 1.
The Leadville campus remains open to students and employees, primarily for computer access.
CMC also canceled all in-person commencement ceremonies planned for this spring. College leadership is considering alternate arrangements to celebrate CMC’s pending 2020 graduates.
Climax Molybdenum
Work continues at Climax Molybdenum with enhanced telework, staggered work schedules to adhere to social distancing guidelines, reduction of site access and education around proper workplace hygiene.
Local businesses
Grocery, pharmacy, pet food stores, hardware stores and gas stations are still open in Lake County but may only sell pharmaceuticals, groceries, essential cleaning products, pet food and hardware. Other retail stores are restricted to online or phone sales.
Leadville Safeway is reserving Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. as shopping hours for members of the Lake County community most at-risk to COVID-19. The stores asks locals who do not fit into an at-risk category to avoid shopping at those times.
Lake County’s restaurants and food banks are still allowed to provide delivery and drive-up services. Licensed establishments are also now able to sell sealed alcoholic drinks as take-out items.
Short-term lodging in Lake County is also prohibited through April 3
Local utilities
CenturyLink and Spectrum both committed to not terminating a customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both internet providers will open WiFi hotspots to any individual who needs them. Spectrum is also offering two months of free WiFi for households with remote child education needs.
Xcel Energy will not disconnect service to any residential customers until further notice. According to Xcel, the company has staffing plans in place to ensure that power plant operators, line workers and customer care representatives can continue to deliver energy services.
Though Ferrellgas closed walk-in services at its Leadville office, the company will still make propane deliveries.
Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District are currently closed to the public. Customers can pay bills over the phone or internet. Both will continue to service lines as usual.
Recreation
Though state parks are still open for basic recreation, public gathering areas managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife like picnic areas and campgrounds are now closed to the public. The U.S. Forest Service has also closed all campgrounds, trailheads and picnic sites.
The Mt. Massive Golf Course and Tennessee Pass Nordic Center ski trails remain open to the public; clubhouse facilities are closed. Ski Cooper is now closed for the remained for the season.
All Lake County Recreation Department facilities are also closed.
Visit the Herald’s free online COVID-19 coverage at http://www.leadvilleherald.com/free_content/covid_19/ for Lake County community health updates.
