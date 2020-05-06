Essential workers have been crucial to Leadville’s progress through the closures, cancellations and preventative measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Recognizing the vital role they play, the Herald is highlighting different essential workers each week who continue to work and support the community.
Lake County School District (LCSD) cooks have continued to work throughout the closures; they now prepare the food the district delivers to students and families who may regularly rely on meals provided at school.
This week, the Herald spoke with three Lake County School District cooks who make meal deliveries possible: Julie Mehle, food service director for LCSD; Linda Leal, head cook at West Park Elementary; and Maria Lizardo, head cook for The Center Early Childhood Program.
According to Mehle, the style of the cooks’ work has changd, as they no longer prepare individual meals to serve like they usually would.
“It’s almost like they’re kind of an assembly line,” Mehle said of the process the cooks use to prepare more than 700 meal packages the district delivers each weekday.
The food is prepared at Lake County Intermediate School before being brought to Lake County High School to be packaged and sent out for delivery.
The cooks, while practicing social distancing and wearing face masks and gloves, work with fewer staff in the kitchen than normal to prepare food, package the meal bags for delivery, and clean and prepare the facilities to do it again the next day.
Each morning by 10:30 a.m., the 720 meal packages that LCSD staff deliver to neighborhoods throughout Leadville and Lake County are ready to be delivered.
The district usually serves about 300 students breakfast and around 700 students lunch, but kitchen staff are now preparing three meals a day for all of those students, Mehle said.
Leal, while not worried about being in the workplace, said that she and her coworkers are emphasizing disinfecting the workspace and thoroughly cleaning the foods and materials they send out to be sure they are as safe as possible.
Leal said she had to learn how to balance working while caring for her four children, all of whom have been kept home because of the closures. Her time at home is now filled with helping her children complete their school work and preparing meals for them.
Lizardo, who has family living out of town, has not been able to see her family since the stay-at-home order was implemented. She is looking forward to seeing them this summer.
Although people have expressed interest in volunteering to help with the meal preparation, it has been difficult because of the need to keep the facilities clean and uncrowded, Mehle said.
“Just knowing that they support us is a very big help,” Mehle added.
