Leadville local Maria Day is now facing trial in Clear Creek County. The trial, which was set to take place in Lake County District Court last week, was declared a mistrial after the court ran out of potential jurors.
Day is facing a second-degree murder charge stemming from a 2015 incident in which Day allegedly killed her then-boyfriend John Alexander Martinez. Day has been in and out of court since she was first arrested in 2015.
Day’s trial is set to begin in Clear Creek County on Sept.16.
