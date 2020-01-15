This past year, the State of Colorado approved changes to the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act to prohibit vaping in many public spaces.
The changes include increasing the distance that people can smoke or vape in front of public entrances from 15 feet to 25 feet – making areas such as Harrison Avenue a smoke- and vape-free environment.
These changes will create a cleaner, healthier and more attractive business environment in downtown Leadville. They also have the potential to curb the steep rise in youth vaping seen in Lake County and across Colorado. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoke-free policies such as the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act reduce the likelihood that both youths and adults will begin vaping.
In 2017, over 50% of high school students in Lake County reported having tried a vaping product in their lifetime. About a third of those (17%) reported having vaped in the last month. Statewide, twice as many Colorado high school students vape as the national average.
Smoke-free policies such as the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act also motivate current tobacco users to quit, according to the CDC. With more than 2,000 vaping-related illnesses reported nationwide, Colorado lawmakers are motivated to curb rising use, while also creating cleaner indoor air for everyone.
Lake County Build a Generation is working with the community every day to ensure that Lake County is a safe and clean community for all, recognizing and supporting the work of the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act as it continues to promote stronger health outcomes in our nation and in Lake County.
