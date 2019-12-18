The Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council is hosting a Mix and Match Relay Race on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mt. Massive Golf Course, 259 County Road 9.
Two races will be held:
- an 8K, consisting of four laps, two kilometers per lap. This is a ski and/or snowshoe, anything-goes race. It begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $8 per team.
- a 16K, consisting of four laps, four kilometers per lap. The first two laps are classic ski, and the last two laps are skate ski. This race starts around 10 a.m., after the 8K race finishes. Cost is $16 per team.
Each race consists of one-, two-, three-, or four-person teams. Find a mix that works for your team.
The course is flat, so racers of all ability levels can enjoy it.
Register at leadvillecrosscountryski.com. Race day registration is available.
