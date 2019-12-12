The winners of the Parade of Lights competition are as follows:
Government: Lake County Public Works
Individual: Dave Ellerman
Nonprofit: (tie) the Leadville National Fish Hatchery and Friends of Twin Lakes.
No awards were given for the best business float because no business floats were entered in the parade.
Judging of the best-decorated downtown business will take place this week.
