When the coronavirus pandemic reached Colorado, and local and state officials ordered a wide variety of businesses to close in the name of public health, Leadville’s Freight found itself at a loss.
As a liquor-serving event venue, Freight occupied an intersection of business particularly impacted by public health closures of non-essential businesses, and consequently saw a sharp decline in revenue. So, when bars and event venues were ordered to close, Freight shifted its focus to booking the business’ new lodging option — the S.L.umber Yard.
Though the S.L.umber Yard, so named for the Smith Lumber Yard that once occupied the property, has been part of the business plan since the beginning, Elsa Tharp, Freight’s party priestess, said they did not imagine it becoming the bulk of their income.
“When COVID hit, we had to start pivoting in all kinds of ways,” Tharp explained.
Through partnerships with architects Nan and Dave Anderson, local and regional contractors and researchers, the S.L.umber Yard was conceived, designed and built with history in mind.
To that end, and in an effort to honor women who struggled to survive here decades ago, each of the 13 free-standing S.L.umber Yard units was named after one of Leadville’s historic sex workers.
Over the course of eight months, Tharp and research partners searched for stories in books, newspapers and historical documents about women who lived in Leadville at the peak of the mining boom and made their living through prostitution.
After discovering the women they wanted to feature, Freight moved forward with naming each cabin after one of the women whose stories they’d uncovered, Tharp said.
Tharp expressed concerns about the motif commodifying the stories of Leadville’s past sex workers, an oft-marginalized demographic, but came to the conclusion that the theme, and accompanying materials to educate visitors about the histories of the sex industry in the area, serves as a way for the women’s stories to live on, she said.
“It’s a way to make sure people keep saying their names,” Tharp said while explaining her motivation behind selecting the theme.
From design to construction, Freight has overseen the project with an eye towards aesthetic and historical influences of the area, Tharp said.
Much of the materials used to build the cabins came from the dismantled S.L. Smith Lumber Yard building on site when Freight purchased the property. The corrugated metal siding seen on some of the units came from salvaged materials, as well as much of the lumber and materials used to frame and furnish the cabins.
Eight of the 13 units are fully permitted and open for use; the remainder are set to be available in the coming weeks.
The units, which sleep two-to-four people, will range from $195-$238 per night, depending on the size of the cabin booked.
After a careful evaluation, Tharp said she feels confident that shifting the business’s focus to the S.L.umber Yard’s operations is the right choice amid uncertain economic futures.
“We’re just trying to do the next right thing,” Tharp said, referencing a refrain in a children’s movie that became a staple for her family during quarantine.
“This feels like the next right thing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.