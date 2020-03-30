The first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Lake County this morning. The patient is a 50 year old female from Lake County and was likely exposed through community transmission, Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) said. The agency is in the process of investigating the case further.
According to LCPHA, the agency is still waiting on COVID-19 test results from over a week ago, as the state lab is receiving a higher number of test samples than it has the capacity to process.
Though the case is the first positive COVID-19 test result in Lake County, LCPHA and other public entities have been operating under the premise that COVID-19 has been circulating in Lake County for over a week.
For example, when Lake County individuals are tested for COVID-19, they are either hospitalized or instructed to self-isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms. Essentially, tested individuals have been treated as if they have received a positive result.
Governor Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Lake County residents are expected to stay home and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.