The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced another death from the COVID-19 virus Tuesday, bringing the death total up to two.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, they have 183 cases in 19 counties, with 20 hospitalizations. The state has tested 1,790.
In Chaffee County, Public Health has tested 40, with three negative and no positive cases as of Tuesday. The rest of the cases are pending.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
