Even though the ice rink is closed for the season, don’t forget about Dutch Henry Sledding Hill. Dutch Henry is open every day with your own tube. Tube rentals are available every weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the base of the hill.
We still have two more session of Aqua Babies. Join Shelly on Friday mornings from 9:20-9:50 a.m. for socializing, songs and games. An adult is required to accompany each child in the water and participate in class. Please note — these are not swim lessons, but an introduction to water. The cost is $6 per drop-in.
Making Messes is Fun is a new program geared toward 1-5 year-olds. This program will include a variety of messy art activities using mud, paint, shaving cream and more. It will meet weekly starting March 27 from 9-10 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Building. The cost is $30 per six sessions or $6 per drop-in.
We still have a few spots available for Youth Soccer. Participants will practice once per week depending on age. The cost is $50 which includes a jersey or $35 without a jersey. Practices will start the week of March 23. Please call Karen Lewis at 719-486-7494 or email klewis@co.lake.co.us if you are interested in coaching or have questions about the program!
Spring Break Gymnastics Camp will run March 16-20 from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn and practice all basic floor skills including rolls, cartwheels, head and handstands as well as skills on the uneven bars and balance beam. The cost is $40, and participants of all skill levels are welcome to attend!
Join us to learn the fundamentals of volleyball. Participants in second through sixth grades will work on passing, serving, setting, hitting, and court positions through a variety of drills and games. This program will be on Thursdays, starting March 26. The cost is $50 which includes a t-shirt and tournament fee.
Coming soon, an eight-week session of adult ballet will start March 29 at 4 p.m. in the Sixth Street Gym. This class is for beginners as well as those ready to refine their ballet skills. The instructor will include a simple but strong emphasis on ballet technique. You’ll be introduced to the five basic ballet positions and learn proper body alignment.
Indoor pickleball has started at the Sixth Street Gym. Join us on Mondays from 6-8:30 p.m. Participants will play a round robin schedule and earn individual points. All levels are welcome from beginner to advanced as well as drop-ins. Equipment will be provided. The cost is $6 per drop-in.
If you’re craving a bit of cardio, join us for Mid-Day Metabolism Booster, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m. Leaders will introduce the concept of interval training and teach participants how to get their heart rates into the correct training zone for maximum conditioning. This program offers resistance training without the impact and the shallow end allows for aqua running, stretching and overall conditioning. Participants will learn how to set their own sustainable pace, with a goal of working towards a self-led program.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or visit our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
