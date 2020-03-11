As of March 10, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had confirmed 15 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, colloquially known as coronavirus, in Colorado.
The first COVID-19 case in Colorado was confirmed in Summit County last week; the patient is now quarantined in Adams County. Another three cases have been confirmed in Eagle County. No COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Lake County as of March 10.
According to Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), the agency been monitoring the situation for the past few months and is prepared to take precautions should COVID-19 become active in Lake County.
St. Vincent Hospital (SVH) has also been preparing for a local COVID-19 activity. “The hospital administration and staff are prepared to serve the needs of patients who may contract the virus and will utilize mandated precautions and safety measures to minimize the spread of the disease,” SVH Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk said.
LCPHA routinely plans, coordinates and prepares with the medical community, including clinic systems, SVH, private physician practices, the South Central Regional Office of Emergency Management, the Crisis Communication Network, and other regional partners, to assure a coordinated and effective response.
LCPHA and SVH encourage residents to ask what they can do to protect themselves and their families. The same precautions recommended for avoiding colds and flu can help protect against COVID-19:
— Wash your hands frequently often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve. Throw the tissue away after use.
— Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
— Stay home if you’re sick.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
— Continue any vitamin regime or natural homeopathic methods you rely upon.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to COVID-19:
— Fever.
— Cough.
— Shortness of breath.
If you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing community spread of COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms, call your medical provider.
On Friday, March 13, LCPHA, SVH, Lake County Office of Emergency Management and Rocky Mountain Family Practice will hold a town hall at Lake County High School cafeteria to provide information on COVID-19 and local preparedness. The City of Leadville and Lake County will also be present.
LCPHA recommends that you call (303) 389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 (CO HELP) with questions about COVID-19. The most up-to-date information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Please check facebook.com/lcoem for regular updates.
