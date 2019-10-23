Overtime pay practices of the former Lake County Sheriff’s Office administration are in the spotlight after the release of a LCSO financial audit earlier this week. The audit was prepared by certified public accountant A.D. Saito.
According to the audit, several LCSO employees saw dramatic increases in overtime pay from 2017 to 2018. Former Sheriff Rod Fenske was still in office at the time.
Five LCSO employees clocked more than 700 hours of overtime in 2018 and some more than doubled overtime hours from 2017.
One of the employees recorded, and was paid for, 1,085 hours of overtime in 2018. This is equivalent to working almost nine hours a day, every day of the year.
Another employee clocked about 1,020 hours of overtime work in 2018. The same employee worked 525 hours of overtime in 2017, almost doubling overtime hours in 2018.
Saito also found that LCSO improperly included overtime and related benefits in reimbursement calculations for Colorado’s Victims of Crime Act Grant in 2017 and 2018. Over $11,000 was overbilled to the VOCA grant over the two-year period.
The audit also identified a number of issues with LCSO’s current accounting functions.
According to Saito, there is no systematic review of accounts receivable for inmates being booked in and out of the Lake County Jail. The audit also identified a lack of segregation of accounting duties; Administrative Assistant Tina Tekansik currently completes almost all finance-related tasks.
Six LCSO employees currently possess a LCSO credit card. “When there are so many employees with credit cards, it is very hard to approve the purchases before they happen,” Saito said in her recommendation to lower the number of employees with LCSO credit cards.
The audit also recommended purchasing a computerized clock-in/clock-out system, as all LCSO timesheets are currently filled out by hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.