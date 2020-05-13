Contractor Technology Constructors, Inc. will resume work Monday, May 18, on the U.S. 24 at Mountain View Drive intersection-improvement project. With the warmer weather, crews can now complete signal wiring, concrete sidewalks and curbs and minor roadway resurfacing.
The project, a partnership between the City of Leadville, High Country Developers LLC, and the Colorado Department of Transportation, began on August 12, 2019. The work aims to improve safety and mobility at the intersection by replacing existing signals and making additional improvements that will support all modes of travel, as well as providing access for a new development east of the intersection.
To date, the project has removed and installed new sidewalks, curbs and gutters on the west side, made drainage improvements, constructed curb ramps on the west side and installed conduit.
The project is expected to take approximately one month to complete, weather permitting. Remaining work items include: signal pole and wiring installation, remaining curb, gutter and sidewalk construction on the east side (now that a separate Xcel gas line project is complete) and a ramp adjustment on the west side.
The project is making the following improvements:
— Replacement of existing span wire signals with mast arm signals.
— Upgraded push buttons and signals for pedestrians.
— Sidewalk upgrades to meet ADA requirements at all four corners of each intersection, including ADA-compliant curb ramps.
— Drainage improvements (storm drain inlets).
— New/upgraded pavement markings.
— Minor widening on westbound U.S. 24 (runs northbound at this location) to provide a new deceleration/acceleration lane into and out of the new development.
The contract cost of the project is $1,199,742; $592,255 is funded by CDOT and $607,487 by the developer. The project is scheduled for completion after about one month of work in the spring of 2020.
Through the project’s completion by late June (weather permitting), travelers can expect intermittent single-lane closures at the intersection, Monday through Thursday, from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The three-way stop will continue at the intersection until the signal is activated.
Those with questions or comments, or those wanting to receive weekly project updates via email, may call the project information line at (719) 427-0950 or email the project team at us24mountainviewintersection@gmail.com. The project web site is https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-24-mountain-view-drive-leadville.
