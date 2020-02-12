The Lake County middle school Nordic team had their last CHSSA skate-ski race on a warm afternoon in Aspen this past Saturday. The course in Aspen featured a mass start, rolling terrain, and a few short steep climbs.
The girls team, led by Rose Horning, Ella Bullock, and Brynna Lenhard, tied for second place overall with Aspen (and just a single point behind the first-place team, Vail). Horning placed 2nd, Bullock placed 5th and Lenhard placed 12th.
The boys, led by Josiah Horning, Jaren Peters and Max Fiedler also had a great race, coming in as fourth place team. Horning placed 9th, Peters placed 14th and Fiedler placed 30th.
Lake County High School coach Karl Remsen commented “Our middle school skiers’ technique has come a long way this year; their V1 technique looked great on the climbs!” The middle school Nordic Panthers will stay in Leadville this coming weekend to race in the Leadville Loppet in support of the Mineral Belt Trail.
