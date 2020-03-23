Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement Sunday calling for a statewide pause on eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In this emergency, evicting any Coloradan from their home would exacerbate the public health and economic crisis we are fighting together. I applaud Gov. Polis in leading state agencies and local governments in an effort to stop evictions during this crisis,” Weiser said in a press release.
“I commend the many state courts that have already suspended or postponed eviction proceedings and are not accepting new eviction applications during this crisis. I also applaud the chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court for granting local judges the authority to make that determination.
“So far, courts in Denver, Mesa County, Weld County and Boulder County, among others, have taken this important step. I urge all Colorado courts to join in recognizing the urgent need to pause all eviction orders during this emergency. Nobody should be without their home as we all grapple with this crisis.”
