The Lake County High School boys basketball team suffered three losses last week. The team is now 5-7 for the season.
On Tuesday, the Panthers lost to Middle Park High School 64-46. Though the game was tied at the end of the second quarter, LCHS lost control in the second half.
Junior Dylan Windorski scored 14 points; junior Anthony Martinez added nine.
On Thursday, LCHS lost to Sheridan High School by just eight points. Windorski scored 15 points on home turf; senior Solomon Guzman contributed nine.
The Panthers finished the week with a home game against Jefferson High School. Though the score remained close throughout the game, LCHS ended up losing 58-53.
Martinez led the team with 18 points; Windorski scored 14.
LCHS played Pinnacle High School on Wednesday night, after Herald press time. On Saturday, the Panthers will face Arrupe High School at home.
