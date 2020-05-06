by Gwen Ferguson
Solvista Health
While one in five people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. We are all experiencing various stressors and change during the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is there are practical tools that everyone can use to improve their mental health and increase resiliency. There are also ways that everyone can be supportive of friends, family and co-workers who are struggling with life’s challenges or their mental health during this time.
Solvista Health is highlighting #Tools2Thrive during the month of May, which serves as Mental Health Month across the nation. “Tools to thrive” are things individuals can do daily to prioritize their mental health, build resiliency in the face of trauma and obstacles, support those who are struggling, and work towards a path of recovery. To see tools online, follow our Solvista Health Facebook page to see posts throughout May.
One of the easiest tools anyone can use is taking a mental health screening at www.solvistahealth.org. It’s a quick, free, and private way for people to assess their mental/behavioral health and recognize signs of problems. You’ll find it under “Services” on the Solvista Health website.
Another great way to develop tools to thrive is by joining one of our free virtual support groups via Zoom. The groups are open to anyone in the community and have a range of topics including: parenting during COVID-19, physical activity and wellness, substance abuse and recovery, music, grief recovery, cooking, homework help for students and more. To get more information or to join a group, call Solvista Health at 719-486-0985.
For each of us, the tools we use to stay mentally healthy will be unique. But Solvista Health wants everyone to know that mental illnesses are real, and recovery is possible. Finding what works for you may not be easy but can be achieved by gradually making small changes and building on those successes.
By developing your own #Tools2Thrive, it is possible to find balance between work and play, the ups and downs of life, and physical and mental health. Remember, Solvista Health is here for you 24/7, just call 719-486-0985. Crisis help is also available through Colorado Crisis Services by calling, 1-844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255 to connect with someone.
Want to help others develop tools to thrive and achieve recovery? You can give financially to support mental health and addiction recovery services in our region by making a donation at www.solvistahealth.org.
Solvista Health is contributing a weekly article to the Herald Democrat throughout May in recognition of Mental Health Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.