Ski Cooper, home of authentic skiing and snowboarding on top of the Continental Divide, has rolled back season pass pricing to 2010 numbers during the month of July only, to serve its customers for the 2020-21 season.
“Cooper is striving to balance helping our customers, while maintaining our financial position so that we can continue to perform and navigate through these stormy waters,” said Ski Cooper President and General Manager Dan Torsell. “With that in mind, we are rolling out an early 2020-21 season pass sale that we hope will allow customers to comfortably afford the sport we all love, even in these uncertain times, while providing us the baseline resources we need to continue serving the quality, down-to-earth skiing experience Cooper has always been known for.”
Cooper is setting the bar for customer accommodations with a $199 renewal rate for all 2019-20 season pass holders age 15-74. A renewed pass for ages 6-14 will only be $49. New customers will have rates of $249 for ages 15-74 which is a 25% drop from last year. New customers ages 6-14 will be only $99. According to the ski mountain, the 2020-2021 prices makes Cooper the most affordable place to ski next season. The season pass includes over 135 bonus days at over 45 partner resorts across the country.
“Cooper’s wide open spaces and uncrowded slopes will create the perfect location to get exercise out in the fresh air next season. With uncertain times in the economy, this affordable price will bridge the gap that the ski industry in Colorado has not accommodated to this level in many years,” said Dana Tyler Johnson, director of marketing and sales. “We are thrilled to offer this unbelievable deal to our Cooper skiers and riders for the next season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.